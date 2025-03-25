Texas teens attempt to kill mother for turning off WiFi

Texas teens aged 14 to 16 tried to murder their mother following a dispute over WiFi.
According to Mail Online, three unnamed daughters aged 14, 15 and 16, late Sunday night, March 23, 2025, tried to murder their mother with kitchen knives after she turned off WiFi at their home.
Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to the shocking incident as they discovered the 39-year-old mother on Barkers Crossing Avenue who had been assaulted with knives and bricks.
The three sisters allegedly planned to kill their mother after she restricted their access to the internet.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, “Because the mother turned off the WiFi, all three grabbed kitchen knives and chased her throughout the house and into the street, attempting to stab her.”
“The mother was struck with a brick. In the process, the grandmother was knocked over while trying to protect the mother,” the officer added.
The sisters have been booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Centre after the arrest and were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
One of the anonymous neighbours told Fox 26, “They're known for that in this neighbourhood. There are always cops around that house. I think that's so crazy. I mean, it just shows how unstable that family is, and it's very sad for them.”
Furthermore, the Harris County Sheriff's Office told KPRC that it was the third time the police have been called to the home, where the terrifying incident occurred, since January 2025.
