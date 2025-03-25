Ben Affleck reveals bombshell reason behind Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck has finally opened up about Jennifer Lopez divorce for the first time.
The Batman actor also revealed a major reason behind his split with JLo.
During his chat with British GQ, he highlighted their differing viewpoints when it comes to their public and private life.
Ben said, "I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press while Jen I don't think objected to it in the way I did.... I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media.' And then I sort of realised it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.'"
He further explained, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting'.”
The Accountant 2 star added, “Because how do you reconcile that? Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that."
To note, Jennifer Lopez and Ben got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.
They finalised their divorce on January 6, 2025.
