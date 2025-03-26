Royal

King Charles surprises Princess Anne at ‘special reception’

Princess Anne joins forces with King Charles for a major event at Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
King Charles surprises Princess Anne at ‘special reception’
King Charles surprises Princess Anne at ‘special reception’

King Charles surprised Princess Anne at St James's Palace reception.

On Tuesday, March 25, the British monarch joined forces with The Princess Royal at the 40th Annual Butler Trust Awards.

The special reception honours exceptional individuals working in the criminal justice system.

Anne, who serves as Patron of The Butler Trust, presented 10 Awards and 20 Commendations to this year's winners at the ceremony.



Charles took to social media and shared the royal engagement of his sister.

Related: King Charles gives special nod to Prince Edward after his regal appearance

His majesty captioned the post, “The 40th Annual Butler Trust Awards hosted today by The Princess Royal at St James’s Palace had a surprise guest - The King!”

The statement further read, “The Princess Royal has been Patron of The Butler Trust since its creation in 1985 and champions their work in promoting excellence in UK prisons, probation and youth justice. Congratulations to everyone who received their award today!”

A Probation Officer in London, Humphrey Agbukor, earned the award for his unwavering commitment to rehabilitation.

A Youth Justice Worker with Gateshead Youth Justice Service, Gerry Bowman, was also honoured at the reception.

Other winners included Chloe Causier-Bayliss, Daniel Diamond, Kay Turner, Ian Harvey, Sharon Jenkins, Barbara Randall and Harjit Singh Gill.

Related: King Charles returns to spotlight by hosting new event at Buckingham Palace

King Felipe makes key appearance amid Queen Letizia Cabo Verde trip
King Felipe makes key appearance amid Queen Letizia Cabo Verde trip
King Charles delays Vatican trip due to Pope Francis’ health concerns
King Charles delays Vatican trip due to Pope Francis’ health concerns
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle podcast trailer release
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle podcast trailer release
Meghan Markle reveals podcast studio setup after new trailer debut
Meghan Markle reveals podcast studio setup after new trailer debut
Queen Letizia shares special message on first day of Cabo Verde trip
Queen Letizia shares special message on first day of Cabo Verde trip
Princess Victoria pays special visit to Home Guard for key purpose
Princess Victoria pays special visit to Home Guard for key purpose
Meghan Markle expresses fury over living in Prince Harry’s shadow
Meghan Markle expresses fury over living in Prince Harry’s shadow
Royal Family releases ‘new’ portraits after Queen Mary’s health battle
Royal Family releases ‘new’ portraits after Queen Mary’s health battle
Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza make surprising confession
Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza make surprising confession
Meghan Markle releases first trailer of new podcast, teases ‘girl talk’
Meghan Markle releases first trailer of new podcast, teases ‘girl talk’
Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry
Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry
Meghan Markle subtly trolled by Gwyneth Paltrow in new cooking video
Meghan Markle subtly trolled by Gwyneth Paltrow in new cooking video