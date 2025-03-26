Angelina Jolie faces reality of ‘empty nest syndrome’ as family dynamic changes

Angelina Jolie is facing the reality of early "empty nest syndrome" as one of her children has already moved out.
As per The New York Times, the Maria star revealed one of her three sons were living on their own in a former apartment she bought in her 20s.
Although she didn't reveal which son moved out, speculation points to Maddox, as Pax is often spotted in Los Angeles, and Knox is still too young to live on his own.
“The other day I said I was going to pop by, and he was like can you just give me a day to clean?’ she told the outlet.
Related: Angelina Jolie lost faith in men after her traumatic experience with Brad Pitt
Jolie added, “I thought, I appreciate that, you should clean up for your mother … But also, how bad is it?”
It is reported that the home now serves as a "crash pad" for her five other children when they're in town.
To note, Angelina Jolie shares six kids, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
In August 2014, the couple got married during a secret ceremony in the south of France, and welcomed three children together during their romance - Shiloh in 2006, and twins Vivienne and Knox, in 2008.
Related: Angelina Jolie, Zahara’s close bond grows as Brad Pitt stays at distance