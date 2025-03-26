2034 FIFA World Cup venue tragedy: Worker dies at Aramco stadium site

Saudi Arabia hit with a fatal tragedy while preparing to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
According to CNN, a migrant worker at the construction site of the Aramco Stadium, one of the venues of the 2034 World Cup, has died on March 12, 2025.
Besix Group, a construction company overseeing the project in Al Khobar, confirmed the death of the worker, saying, A worker sadly lost their life.”
Besix stated, “We have been operating on this site for several months in close partnership with our joint venture partner Al Bawani, following detailed and validated safety procedures that have consistently proven effective.”
“The incident in question is currently under thorough investigation by the authorities, and we are fully cooperating to determine the exact circumstances. In the interest of the investigation, we will not provide further comments at this stage,” it added.
The construction company emphasised that they have a long tradition of transparency when it comes to guaranteeing the rights of migrant workers.
The Aramco Stadium, which is located in the east of Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to be completed in 2026. With 47,000 seats, it is one of the 15 sites that are set to host World Cup matches, as well as stage Asian Cup games in 2027.
