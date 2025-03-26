Billy Ray Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Noah, Milley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus poured his heart out in an emotional post about his daughters, Miley Cyrus and Noah, admitting that their bond has moved him to tears.
On March 25, the country music singer took to his official Instagram account to express his feelings and pride in an emotional post.
"Holy s---. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one [week's] time has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters," wrote Billy Ray, tagging Miley, 32, and Noah, 25.
Related: Miley Cyrus makes big announcement about her new album ‘Something Beautiful’
The Butterfly Fly Away singer continued, "Flesh and blood… completely taking their art to a whole new level. Congratulations girls! Well done.”
"I’m so damn proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can’t see me. Have fun now and be happy! Love Dad," concluded his note.
Alongside the caption, Billy Ray also dropped a photo of the Flower singer released earlier this week in promotion of her forthcoming album Something Beautiful, and an image from Noah's new Don't Put It All on Me music video.
Related: Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners