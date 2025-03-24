Entertainment

Miley Cyrus makes big announcement about her new album ‘Something Beautiful’

Miley Cyrus' ninth studio album, 'Something Beautiful', will feature 3 original singles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Miley Cyrus makes big announcement about her new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Miley Cyrus makes big announcement about her new album ‘Something Beautiful’

Miley Cyrus has made a delightful announcement about her most-awaited ninth studio album, Something Beautiful.

The Grammy winner revealed the artwork of her album on March 24.

She took to Instagram and also announced the release date of the upcoming album.

Miley captioned the post, “Miley Cyrus unveils the artwork for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.”

Related: Miley Cyrus faces big setback after pleading to dismiss ‘Flowers’ lawsuit

The caption further read, “Captured by renowned fashion photographer Glen Luchford, the album artwork features Miley Cyrus draped in archival 1997 Thierry Mugler couture, a striking nod to the album’s bold aesthetic and visual storytelling.”

Miley teamed up with Grammy-winning producer Shawn Everett to compose the album, which pays homage to Pink Floyd's influential album, The Wall.

Other than her solo work, the pop icon has worked with several artists since the release of Endless Summer Vacation, including Pharrell Williams on Doctor and Beyoncé on II Most Wanted.

For those unversed, Something Beautiful featuring 13 original tracks will release on May 30, 2025.

Related: Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt message for Oscars 2025 winners

Mary Berry gets emotional on Prince William’s heartfelt birthday wish
Mary Berry gets emotional on Prince William’s heartfelt birthday wish
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare details about their relationship
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare details about their relationship
‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2
‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2
Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?
Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts
Justin Bieber drops rare photos of Hailey amid cryptic social media posts
Paris Hilton celebrates National Puppy Day with adorable video message
Paris Hilton celebrates National Puppy Day with adorable video message
Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco