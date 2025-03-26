Jennifer Lopez moves out of Ben Affleck house months after finalising divorce  

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly moved out from her marital house months after settling divorce with Ben Affleck.
Shortly after being declared single by a Los Angeles court, the Marry Me starlet purchased a new property near her ex-husband's home.
According to People, Lopez made a deal of about $18 million with her real estate manager to buy an expensive mansion in Los Angeles.
The mom-of-two, who tied the knot with Affleck in 2022, has been hunting for a new home since last year after filing for divorce from him in August 2024.
At the time, an insider close to the Unstoppable actress told the outlet that she began secretly looking for a new home in April months before their legal divorce documents went public.
This update came after Ben Affleck reflected on his personal experience of dealing with heartbreak from his divorce with his former partner.
In an interview with GQ, the Batman actor said, "There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."
As of now, Jennifer Lopez has not revealed further details of her new property.
