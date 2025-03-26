Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo

Lady Gaga has been slapped with a massive lawsuit over her seventh studio album Mayhem's logo.
The surfboard company Lost International has sued Gaga, claiming that she stole their Mayhem logo for her new album.
According to the lawsuit, the company has been using their version of the Mayhem logo since 2015 and has held the copyright for it, as per TMZ.
The company sells various forms of merchandise emblazoned with the word Mayhem, the same title as Gaga's newly released project.
In the lawsuit, the surfboard company claims the way it stylized the word for its logo was virtually identical to the way Gaga did so for her album.
The company further alleges that Gaga's team was contacted about the similarity, but she proceeded to use the logo anyway, prompting the lawsuit for trademark infringement.
They have also provided side-by-side pictures of their merchandise and Gaga's, showing what they regard as the unacceptably similar text.
The company is demanding damages including any profits Gaga has made from the logo, which it also wants her to be barred from continuing to use.
Lady Gaga released her seventh studio album, titled Mayhem, on March 7, 2025.
