Lady Gaga gushes over fiancé Michael Polansky after releasing 'Mayhem'  

Lady Gaga is fortunate to have a supportive fiancé, Michael Polansky, during the making of her newly-released music album Mayhem.
The Die With A Smile crooner revealed that her partner had overseen every detail of the music and encouraged her to make this album "rock-style" music.
In a conversation with The New York Times, the 8-year-old songstress stated that Michael assisted in completing the music album and helped her in shaping the sound of the music.
"Michael was in the studio every day with me. He oversaw the whole process of making the record, completing it, helping me to shape the sound of the record creatively," the Poker Face singer noted.
She further explained how her fiancé stood by her on her bad days in the studios, saying, "It was an amazing thing to do with your partner, because when I start to doubt myself."
Gaga and Polansky got engaged on April 1, 2024. The couple initially made their relationship Instagram official after the 2020 Super Bowl.
Lady Gaga made these heartfelt comments about Michael Polansky, shortly after releasing her highly-anticipated seventh studio album Mayhem.
The 14-time Grammy-winning artist released Mayhem on March 7, 2025.