Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE

Justin Baldoni has debuted a dramatic new look while vacationing in Hawaii amid his ongoing feud with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.
In the photos obtained by Page Six on Saturday, the actor-director was spotted rocking a faux hawk with shaved sides as he wore a white tank top, blue swim shorts, flip-flops and sunglasses.
During appearnce, Baldoni was seen grabbing shaved ice from a local restaurant with his two kids Maiya and Maxwell in the Aloha State
However, it’s unclear if the Baldoni’s wife, Emily Baldoni, joined her family on the outing.
Baldoni’s shocking new look comes amid his and Lively's legal war in which they have been caught up since last year.
“Justin's physical and mental well-being was severely impacted by this. It is extremely disturbing for him to look at photos of himself from last summer when all of this was going on,” a source explained to Daily Mail.
They further added, “At the time, he didn't realize how unwell he looked, but he sees it now. He lost weight, struggled with poor eating and sleeping habits, and became severely depressed, constantly having to defend himself against false accusations. Losing his jobs and watching his career fall apart pushed him into a very dark place.”
“He loves the way he looks now, and he knows this will benefit him when this is over, and he begins auditioning for roles again,” the insider added.
Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni in December, alleging of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.