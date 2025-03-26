Entertainment

Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit: SEE

Blake Lively sued Baldoni in December, alleging him of sexual harassment and a “smear campaign” against her

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni debuts dramatic new look in Hawaii amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni has debuted a dramatic new look while vacationing in Hawaii amid his ongoing feud with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively.

In the photos obtained by Page Six on Saturday, the actor-director was spotted rocking a faux hawk with shaved sides as he wore a white tank top, blue swim shorts, flip-flops and sunglasses.

During appearnce, Baldoni was seen grabbing shaved ice from a local restaurant with his two kids Maiya and Maxwell in the Aloha State

However, it’s unclear if the Baldoni’s wife, Emily Baldoni, joined her family on the outing.

Photo: Page Six
Photo: Page Six

Baldoni’s shocking new look comes amid his and Lively's legal war in which they have been caught up since last year.

“Justin's physical and mental well-being was severely impacted by this. It is extremely disturbing for him to look at photos of himself from last summer when all of this was going on,” a source explained to Daily Mail.

They further added, “At the time, he didn't realize how unwell he looked, but he sees it now. He lost weight, struggled with poor eating and sleeping habits, and became severely depressed, constantly having to defend himself against false accusations. Losing his jobs and watching his career fall apart pushed him into a very dark place.”

“He loves the way he looks now, and he knows this will benefit him when this is over, and he begins auditioning for roles again,” the insider added.

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni in December, alleging of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo
Jennifer Lopez moves out of Ben Affleck house months after finalising divorce
Jennifer Lopez moves out of Ben Affleck house months after finalising divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Noah, Milley Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Noah, Milley Cyrus
Ben Affleck addresses 'issues' behind Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors
Ben Affleck addresses 'issues' behind Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors
Angelina Jolie faces reality of ‘empty nest syndrome’ as family dynamic changes
Angelina Jolie faces reality of ‘empty nest syndrome’ as family dynamic changes
Selena Gomez declares love for Benny Blanco as she released new track
Selena Gomez declares love for Benny Blanco as she released new track
Ben Affleck reveals bombshell reason behind Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck reveals bombshell reason behind Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck confesses 'wonderful' relationship with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck confesses 'wonderful' relationship with ex Jennifer Garner
Pedro Pascal clears the air about Jennifer Aniston dating rumors
Pedro Pascal clears the air about Jennifer Aniston dating rumors