Russell Wilson to join New York Giants, wife Ciara reacts 

Russell Wilson is gearing for next major step in his NFL career with New York Giants.
As reported by Associated Press, on Tuesday, March 25, a source has confirmed a one-year-contract between the 36-year-old and Giants, which is worth around $21 million with $10.5 million guaranteed.
Prior to this addition, the New York-based team also signed veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year contract last week and are set for the third pick in next month's NFL draft.
Aside from Wilson and Winston, the Giants only have Tommy DeVito as the squad's quarterback.
Related: Josh Allen receives record-breaking deal from Buffalo Bills after NFL MVP
The team have missed the playoffs in 11 of the last 13 seasons, and general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are under immense pressure to win big as they develop a perfect squad.
Furthermore, this will be Wilson's fourth team in five years as he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs last year.
Wilson's wife Ciara also turned to her Instagram account to show her excitement about the big move.
The I Bet crooner shared a picture of her spouse on Instagram stories with the an adoring message noting, "New York State of Mind! My greatest inspiration @dangerrusswilson."
Related: Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Notably, Wilson was in discussion with the Giants, Browns, and Steelers but choose New York for 2026, the city where he won his first and only Super Bowl (XLVIII) in 2014 at MetLife Stadium.