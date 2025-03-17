Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life

Sports

  • March 17, 2025
Tom Brady has busy year ahead with multiple commitments including his role as an NFL analyst and as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before fully immersing himself in these responsibilities, he took a break to spend some quality time with his sons.

Brady took to his Instagram account and posted a heartwarming story showing himself, his sons Jack and Benjamin and some friends having a relaxed meal at Le Rond, a well-known burger restaurant in Miami Beach.

He captioned his story, "Approved and Happy.”

Brady is going through a significant transition as he adjusts to life after retiring from football, taking on new roles in sports broadcasting and as a part-owner of an NFL team.

Brady is a loving father to three children. His oldest son, Jack, is from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan, while his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian are from his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

In June 2023, Brady stated in an interview with TODAY that he wants the best for his children.

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1, 2023.

Brady is considered as one of the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

He played in the NFL for 23 seasons, spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, where he played a key role in making the team highly successful from 2001 to 2019.

In his last three seasons, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

