Sean 'Diddy' Combs given big relief amid sexual assault trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs recently secured a big win in one of the several sexual assault lawsuits against him ahead of his highly-anticipated court trial.
The disgraced music mogul was accused of physically abusing his fellow music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones, in February 2024.
Now, a New York City court judge has dismissed the case filed by the musician against Diddy on Monday, March 24.
According to lawsuit documents, Lil Rod alleged that the 55-year-old rapper, who is currently in jail over serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, harassed him during the making of their music album Love.
As per the multiple media reports, the accuser further claimed that Diddy involved him engaging in sexual acts alongside his other workers whom he hired for the music album.
Lil Rod included the name of the rapper’s eldest son, Justin, his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam in his case filing.
However, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his legal team have firmly denied the allegations and Judge J. Paul Oetken dismissed the case due to lack of evidence.
For those unaware, the Bad Boy Records founder has a long battle to win as he was also involved in numerous sexual assault cases.
Diddy, who has been held in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial since his September 2024 arrest, is currently preparing for his upcoming court trial, which is set for May 5.
