'9-1-1' star reacts to Bobby Nash shocking death: 'I was sobbing'

The latest episode of ABC's hit series 9-1-1 has left fans in shock with the unexpected death of beloved captain of the firehouse.
While discussing the shocking exist of Peter Krause, who played the role of "dad" in the show for eight seasons, Kenneth Choi shared how hard it was to witness popular character's death.
Choi, who plays Howard 'Chimney' Han, one of the oldest member of 118 and Krause's character, Bobby Nash's friend in the show, noted, "I was sobbing."
Sharing the experience of seeing the character get killed off he continued, "I mean, I [explicit] filmed it and I was still sobbing uncontrollably with my friends for like three or four minutes to the point where I started to laugh at myself, because it was uncontrollable sobbing."
The Allegiance actor also recalled the moment 9-1-1's show-runner Tim Minear informed the cast that they are planning on killing Bobby's chapter, who had been playing the main role in the show since 2018.
"I just kind of went into those stages of grief. Denial, mostly: 'This doesn’t make sense. Why would you do that? You’re kind of killing off our father figure…"
He went on to share that he fought about this decision with the creators till the end, as similar to the 9-1-1's loyal fan base, he did not agree with the decision.
How did Bobby Nash died?
The two-part 9-1-1 event, which aired Thursday, April 17, saw Bobby and the 118 called to research lab at the Southern California Institute of Technology, which had become a bio hazard after being set on fire.
Choi's character contracting a deadly virus during the critical situation, which could only be cured by a single vaccine.
After Chimney received the cure, it was then revealed that Bobby had also been infected with the virus, however, he hid the truth so that his friend can get the vaccine.
Bobby Nash, who also contracted the virus died as he sacrificed his life for his teammate, a conclusion to the selfless and righteous captain, which has left fans and cast mates more devastated about his exist.