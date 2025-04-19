Jennifer Aniston shares surprising solution to her ‘extreme’ fear

'Friends' alum also disclosed her superstitious nature the unexpected method she swears by to stay calm

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her long-standing, “extreme” fear of flying and the unexpected method she swears by to stay calm at 30,000 feet.

While conversing with Travel + Leisure, the Friends alum shared, “I have an extreme fear of flying.”

Disclosing her superstitious nature, Aniston revealed that she touched every plane she boarded with her right hand and stepped onto it with her right foot first.

But now she’s doing something different, saying, “I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions.”

Aniston went on to say, “I have not been doing the right hand, right foot [thing anymore] — and now it’s shockingly good!”

Discussing how she is coping up with fear, The Morning Show shared that “plugging into a good meditation” helped to ease her fear.

Aniston also prioritizes stretching and movement whenever she's on a plane.

She also mentioned that another challenge she faced when it comes to travel is being an efficient packer.

“I’ve been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer,” Aniston admitted.

She added, “You just don’t know where you’re going to be on a certain day, or what mood you’re going to be in.”

The Murder Mystery star noted, “My girlfriends really appreciate me because they can usually borrow all of my things that they have forgotten.”

Previously, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her fear of flying as in 2019 she detailed a flight to Mexico for a birthday getaway with Courteney Cox that went awry.

