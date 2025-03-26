Sports

Call of Duty: Warzone reveals Verdansk map changes and upgrades

Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk advancements are more visually realistic while preserving beloved layout

  March 26, 2025
Call of Duty: Warzone has unveiled information the 2025 verson of Verdansk, showcasing updates and improvements to the iconic battle royale map.

This announcement comes ahead of Verdansk's official return to Call of Duty: Warzone, nearly four years after its original launch in March 2020.

The most awaited return of Verdansk to Warzone was officially confirmed during the COD Next event in August 2024, during which Activision outlined the future of the free-to-play title.

However, no specific details were revealed at the event, Activision confirmed that the returning map will depend on the original 2020 version that was developed by Infinity Ward, the studio behind Modern Warfare (2019).

According to the video shared on Call of Duty’s social media, the developers revealed the changes and improvements coming to Verdansk when it returns with the Warzone Season 3 update, which is currently scheduled for April 3.

The recreation of Verdansk is a collaborative effort between Beenox, Raven Software, and High Moon Studios, with each team “sparing no detail to ensure the experience is faithful to Infinity Ward’s original design.”

Moreover, the map will include rebuilt global lighting to "achieve a more realistic effect" while preserving the nostalgic feel many players remember.

These advancements make Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk more visually realistic while preserving the beloved layout to provide an enhanced gameplay experience. 

