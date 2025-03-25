Sony releases system updates for PS5 and PS4

Sony has rolled out updates for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, tweaking various aspects of the console.
On Tuesday, March 25, Sony released PS5 update 25.02-11.00.00, which weighs in at 1.3GB and aims to enhance activities while adding more emoji support.
This update ensures that activity details are now fully displayed on cards, with potential spoilers hidden.
PS5 update 25.02-11.00.00 patch notes:
The company has made it easy to view details about activities.
- Activity details are now fully displayed on cards.
- Potential spoilers will still be hidden.
- Unicode 16.0 emojis are now supported. You can use them in your messages.
When you set the parental controls' restriction level to Late Teens or Older, Communication and User-Generated Content will now default to Restrict on PS5.
If you previously set the level to Late Teens or Older, your existing settings will not be affected and it will be shown as Customise.
Sony has improved system software performance and stability, alongside improved messages and usability on some screens.
Meanwhile, the PS4 has a system software update, but there’s much less to this one. Update 12.50 comes with a single note: "The company improved the messages and usability on some screens."
How to update PS5 console system software?
- Go to Settings > System.
- Select System Software > System Software Update and Settings.
- Update Available appears if a newer version is available.
- Select Update System Software to update.
