Fortnite OG rolls out new Season 3 update: All you need to know

Epic Games has officially rolled out the new Fortnite OG Season 3 update, including some iconic weapons, map changes, and the classic 50v50 mode.
On Tuesday, March 25, the company unleashed an update that included a ton of new files in Fortnite OG to provide an enhanced gameplay experience while targeting a wider audience.
According to the reports, Fortnite is gearing up for a new crossover with The Walking Dead. Shortly after the update was released on March 25, leakers such as HYPEX discovered Negan's Bat in the game's files, while other leaks revealed details of a new skin for the iconic villain.
However, Epic Games has yet to officially confirm this news about a new collaboration with Robert Kirkman's post-apocalyptic series.
Following an official reveal for Fortnite OG Season 3 earlier in the week, Epic Games has now released the full update for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile users.
According to the patch notes, which can be found further down this article, the latest update to Fortnite OG features the return of Lucky Landing, a plethora of iconic weapons and items, such as the Light Machine Gun, Port-A-Fort, Heavy Shotgun, Clingers, and much more.
Moreover, fans can jump back into 50v50, the very first limited-time game mode that initially launched in Fortnite all the way back in 2017 with the original launch of Chapter 1 Season 3.
The new OG Season brings a new OG Pass, providing 45 tiers of rewards inspired by the classic Chapter 1 Season 3.
To note, players can unlock free and premium rewards in the OG Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience.