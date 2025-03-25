Sports

Fortnite OG rolls out new Season 3 update: All you need to know

Epic Games has released full update of Fortnite for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile users

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Fortnite OG rolls out new Season 3 update: All you need to know
Fortnite OG rolls out new Season 3 update: All you need to know

Epic Games has officially rolled out the new Fortnite OG Season 3 update, including some iconic weapons, map changes, and the classic 50v50 mode.

On Tuesday, March 25, the company unleashed an update that included a ton of new files in Fortnite OG to provide an enhanced gameplay experience while targeting a wider audience.

According to the reports, Fortnite is gearing up for a new crossover with The Walking Dead. Shortly after the update was released on March 25, leakers such as HYPEX discovered Negan's Bat in the game's files, while other leaks revealed details of a new skin for the iconic villain.

However, Epic Games has yet to officially confirm this news about a new collaboration with Robert Kirkman's post-apocalyptic series.

Related: GTA 6 system requirement for PC — All you need to know

Following an official reveal for Fortnite OG Season 3 earlier in the week, Epic Games has now released the full update for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile users.

According to the patch notes, which can be found further down this article, the latest update to Fortnite OG features the return of Lucky Landing, a plethora of iconic weapons and items, such as the Light Machine Gun, Port-A-Fort, Heavy Shotgun, Clingers, and much more.

Moreover, fans can jump back into 50v50, the very first limited-time game mode that initially launched in Fortnite all the way back in 2017 with the original launch of Chapter 1 Season 3.

The new OG Season brings a new OG Pass, providing 45 tiers of rewards inspired by the classic Chapter 1 Season 3.

To note, players can unlock free and premium rewards in the OG Pass by earning XP in any Fortnite experience.

Related: Sony releases system updates for PS5 and PS4

Sony releases system updates for PS5 and PS4
Sony releases system updates for PS5 and PS4
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys beachside date with Georgina after Portugal's victory
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys beachside date with Georgina after Portugal's victory
Brisbane’s Gabba to be replaced by 63,000-seat stadium for 2032 Olympics
Brisbane’s Gabba to be replaced by 63,000-seat stadium for 2032 Olympics
George Russell receives praises from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after Chinese GP
George Russell receives praises from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after Chinese GP
Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State
Angel Reese reacts to JuJu Watkins knee injury amid USC vs MS State
F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’
F1 breaks silence on Ferrari calls radio broadcast a ‘joke’
Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory
Emma Raducanu qualifies for Miami Open quaterfinals after thrilling victory
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan becomes first team to qualify
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career
Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career
GTA 6 system requirement for PC: All you need to know
GTA 6 system requirement for PC: All you need to know
Red Bull to make major decision for Liam Lawson amid constant low ranking
Red Bull to make major decision for Liam Lawson amid constant low ranking