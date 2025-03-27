Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement

Prince George surprised Prince William with a cheeky request before an important meeting.
The Prince of Wales shared Prince George’s swearing request while on a visit to Bristol, England to attend an event for 60 members of the Duchy of Cornwall's next generation of farming tenants.
As per Hello Magazine, Prince William had a meeting with Kaleb Cooper from the show Clarkson’s Farm.
During a meeting William was asked to share a message from his eldest son.
Related: Prince George earns new title after Kate Middleton's delightful update
The future King of Britain said, "You’ve got George watching now," adding, "I said to him, 'What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?' He said, 'Tell Kaleb to mind his language.' "
Cooper admitted, "I did get told off for swearing too much…I tried to stop, but at the same time, it's awesome. That's what I like about the whole show…I've had so many people thank me, going, 'You brought the family together.' It's a great feeling."
To note Clarkson's Farm, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, based on Jeremy Clarkson’s journey as a Cotswolds farmer.
Cooper is a more experienced farmer and a famous personality in the docuseries.
Related: Princess Kate to break centuries old Royal tradition for Prince George?