Royal

Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement

The Prince of Wales had a meeting with Kaleb Cooper from the show Clarkson’s Farm

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement

Prince George surprised Prince William with a cheeky request before an important meeting.

The Prince of Wales shared Prince George’s swearing request while on a visit to Bristol, England to attend an event for 60 members of the Duchy of Cornwall's next generation of farming tenants.

As per Hello Magazine, Prince William had a meeting with Kaleb Cooper from the show Clarkson’s Farm.

During a meeting William was asked to share a message from his eldest son.

Related: Prince George earns new title after Kate Middleton's delightful update

The future King of Britain said, "You’ve got George watching now," adding, "I said to him, 'What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?' He said, 'Tell Kaleb to mind his language.' "

Cooper admitted, "I did get told off for swearing too much…I tried to stop, but at the same time, it's awesome. That's what I like about the whole show…I've had so many people thank me, going, 'You brought the family together.' It's a great feeling."

To note Clarkson's Farm, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, based on Jeremy Clarkson’s journey as a Cotswolds farmer.

Cooper is a more experienced farmer and a famous personality in the docuseries.

Related: Princess Kate to break centuries old Royal tradition for Prince George?

King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes two-week sick leave as health issues persist
Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes two-week sick leave as health issues persist