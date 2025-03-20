Duchess Sophie hosts grand celebration at Edinburgh Castle without Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie celebrated milestone event at Edinburgh Castle without husband Prince Edward.
As the patron of British cycling, Sophie hosted the launch event of the 2027 Tour de France on Thursday at the historic Royal estate.
The celebratory event was held to announce that the UK will host the Grand Depart of both the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femme.
Sophie Wessex welcomed the race director, Christian Prudhomme, alongside, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.
The wife of Edward was a sight to behold in an ankle length cream coloured jacket, with a lemon coloured dress underneath.
In a viral video shared by Duchess Sophie's fan account on Instagram, Prudhomme presented her a very own yellow jersey for the Tour de France.
To note, this is not the first time Britain will be hosting the launch of the world famous race as it has previously hosted parts of the route four times, in 1974, 1994, 2007 and 2014.