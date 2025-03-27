Bill Gates drops shocking AI prediction for next decade

The billionaire, Bill Gates has made surprising prediction about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it will evolve.
Gates believes AI will advance so much in the next ten years that humans will no longer be needed for most tasks.
During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Gates explained that while human expertise is currently valuable in fields like medicine and education AI will soon make high-quality medical advice and tutoring widely accessible and free.
He added, “But with AI, over the next decade, that will become free, commonplace — great medical advice, great tutoring."
The co-founder of Microsoft describes the coming era as one of “free intelligence” where AI will become widely available and integrated into everyday life.
“It’s very profound and even a little bit scary — because it’s happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound,” Gates added.
This is not the first time Gates has spoken about the rise of AI, in fact he predicted its rise almost ten years ago.
In a 2017 event at Columbia University, he was asked which industry he would focus on if he were starting over, and he immediately chose AI.
Back then, AI technology was still far from the advanced generative text models like ChatGPT.
However by 2023 AI had progressed much faster than even Gates had anticipated.
There is still an ongoing discussion about how AI will impact human jobs and roles in the future.
Some expert believe that instead of replacing humans, AI will make work more efficient and help people perform tasks better and will boost economic growth, leading to the creation of new job opportunities.
