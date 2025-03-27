Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance hits with racism claims

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance has received quite a number of complaints for being 'inappropriate'

  March 27, 2025
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show has met an unexpected reaction from viewers at home.

As reported by The Hill, the American rapper's show drew 125 Federal Communications Commission (FCC)  complaints after his performance on February 9, 2025.

The main reason behind the complaints were Kendrick's lyrics and "provocative dancing."

During the show, the 37-year-old performed different sets from his latest album GNX along with a censored version of his renowned Drake diss track Not Like Us.

According to the records obtained by the outlet, one viewer noted, "The halftime show was terrible with the language and gestures. My younger kids did not need to see and hear this!"

Several complaints revolved around the show not being appropriate for "all ages."

Along with that some dubbed the halftime show as racist as "there wasn't one white person in the whole show."

Another appeal shared, "I want to know why is it that there was not one white person involved???? I felt discriminated against and why was Uncle Sam Black when Uncle Sam is white?"

They added, "I felt very discriminated. It made me feel very uncomfortable."

Notably, Kendrick's Halftime Show was the most-watched Super Bowl performance, along with that he made history after becoming the first-ever solo rapper to headline the show.

