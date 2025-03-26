Royal

Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow

The Prince of Wales announced the good news amid the Duke of Sussex faced heartbreaking moment

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 26, 2025
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow

Prince William has shared an uplifting update just as Prince Harry faces a difficult and emotional moment.

On March 25, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an exciting update, revealing that he has been named the Patron of We Are Farming Minds.

In a post he wrote, “Delighted to become Patron of @wearefarmingminds. Founded by Duchy of Cornwall tenants Sam and Emily Stables, this brilliant charity provides training, events, information, support and advice on mental health to farmers in Herefordshire and beyond.”

The Kensington Palace noted, “The link to We Are Farming Minds forms a crucial part of the Duchy’s rural mental health strategy, which aims to prioritise and destigmatise mental health support for farmers and tenants. With all the external pressured faced by farmers, it has never been more important to break the stigma and support better mental health. Thanks for hosting a great conversation, @vicknhope.”


“To find out more about @wearefarmingminds and Sam’s story, watch on @princeandprincessofwales YouTube channel,” the palace concluded.

To note, this update came after Prince Harry shared a joint statement released on Tuesday, announcing that he’s resigning from the South African charity, Sentebale, which he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

