Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show

Prince William is fueling rivalry with Meghan Markle, the wife of his estranged brother Prince Harry, by teaming up with her arch critic for TV show appearance.
The Prince of Wales is set to join Jeremy Clarkson for an upcoming episode of his Amazon Prime show Clarkson's Farm, as per reports.
He met with the show's stars, Caleb Cooper and farming consultant Charlie Ireland, at a recent Duchy of Cornwall event on Wednesday, where a camera crew filmed William's visit to Folly Farm in Pensford, Chew Valley.
The event was aimed to raise awareness of mental health care for farmers and provide inspiration to young farming tenants.
However, the upcoming collaboration has raised eyebrows due to Clarkson's past criticism of Meghan.
In 2022, the TV presenter wrote scathing remarks about the Duchess of Sussex on X and in The Sun, stating that Meghan "ought to be paraded through the streets naked", adding that he loathed Meghan "on a cellular level" and dreamt of crowds hurling excrement at her while chanting "shame".
However, Clarkson later apologized to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his sexual remarks.
Despite Clarkson's past comments, Prince William's appearance on the show is expected to focus on promoting mental health awareness among young farmers.
The Prince of Wales was also announced as the new Patron of We Are Farming Minds, a Duchy-supported Herefordshire-based charity, during the event.
