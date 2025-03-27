Royal

Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show

Prince Harry’s estranged brother is set to appear in TV show with his wife, Meghan Markle's arch critic

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025


Prince William is fueling rivalry with Meghan Markle, the wife of his estranged brother Prince Harry, by teaming up with her arch critic for TV show appearance.

The Prince of Wales is set to join Jeremy Clarkson for an upcoming episode of his Amazon Prime show Clarkson's Farm, as per reports.

He met with the show's stars, Caleb Cooper and farming consultant Charlie Ireland, at a recent Duchy of Cornwall event on Wednesday, where a camera crew filmed William's visit to Folly Farm in Pensford, Chew Valley.

The event was aimed to raise awareness of mental health care for farmers and provide inspiration to young farming tenants.

Related: Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement

However, the upcoming collaboration has raised eyebrows due to Clarkson's past criticism of Meghan.

In 2022, the TV presenter wrote scathing remarks about the Duchess of Sussex on X and in The Sun, stating that Meghan "ought to be paraded through the streets naked", adding that he loathed Meghan "on a cellular level" and dreamt of crowds hurling excrement at her while chanting "shame".

However, Clarkson later apologized to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his sexual remarks.

Despite Clarkson's past comments, Prince William's appearance on the show is expected to focus on promoting mental health awareness among young farmers.

The Prince of Wales was also announced as the new Patron of We Are Farming Minds, a Duchy-supported Herefordshire-based charity, during the event.

Related: Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip

King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay