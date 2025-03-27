Logan Paul opens up about fatherhood: 'It's made me less selfish'

Logan Paul got candid about ways his life has changed since becoming a girl dad.
As reported by People, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Paul attended the New York City red carpet premiere for his Max Original reality series, Paul American, where he discussed his journey into fatherhood.
The Outta My Hair crooner, who shared a six-month old daughter with fiancée Nina Agdal noted, "I'm no longer my first priority, It's made me less selfish."
While talking about his partner, he added, "Prior to Nina, I was No. 1 in my life. Now with Esmé, my daughter, I've dropped two rungs down the priority ladder. It's Esmé, Nina, those are interchangeable - then me."
Related: Jake Paul engaged to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in dreamy balcony proposal
He continued, "So for the first time in my life, I'm not my first concern. I would die for these women."
Paul and Agdal announced their engagement in July 2023, which took place in Lake Como, Italy,and after a month they announced their pregnancy.
While talking about the proposal, the Danish model confessed, "I had a feeling [that he's going to propose]" however, she admitted that she had no idea her parents were also going to be present for this important moment.
The couple revealed that due to their schedules, their wedding ceremony is not going to take place until next summer.
Related: Kim Kardashian gets candid about her relationship with dad Robert Kardashian
Notably, Paul American will be released on Max on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in which fans will be able to see the unfiltered version of Logan and Jake Paul.