Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open journey ends after intense battle with Pegula

Emma Raducanu put up a strong fight in the Miami Open quarter-finals but ultimately lost to world number four Jessica Pegula in a closely contested match.
Despite requiring medical attention, the 22-year-old Briton managed to level the match.
However, Pegula regained control in the final set to secure a 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2 victory, as per BBC Sports.
Raducanu was leading 5-2 in the second set and had four chances to win it in the eighth game.
However she had to stop and call for medical assistance, where her blood pressure was checked and she was given ice towels to cool down.
Related: Miami Open huge upset: Wildcard teen Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Iga Swiatek
Despite this setback, she showed great determination and fought hard to win the second set.
However, she couldn't be able to maintain her performance in the final set as Pegula known for her consistency and strong gameplay on the WTA Tour, regained control and won the match.
After winning the match, the 31-year-old player shared, "It was tough. I just wanted to come out in the third set really strong, really quick, and jump on her."
Pegula is now set to face 19-year-old Alexandra Eala from the Philippines in the semi-finals on Friday.
Eala secured her spot in this match by defeating five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek on Wednesday.
Related: Novak Djokovic reaches Miami quarter-finals after beating Musetti