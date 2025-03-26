Sports

Novak Djokovic reaches Miami quarter-finals after beating Musetti

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic cruises into Miami Open's quarter finals with a star-studded crowd

Novak Djokovic emerged victorious against Lorennzo Musetti as he head to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

As reported by BBC, on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2025, the Serbian tennis player, who won the last 12 out of 14 games against Musetti, crushed the Italian 6-2 6-2 to move to the next stage.

The match was delayed by rain, with Djokovic struggling in the first part, however, later in the game, the break turned into the 37-year-old's favour, as he dominated the match from that point forward.

Djokovic showed-off his stunning form in front of a star studded crowd including tennis greats Juan Martin del Potro and Serena Willliams.

Following the win the 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed his excitement noting, "I was star-struck. It was amazing to see DelPo, obviously a long-time friend and rival, so happy to have him around and get his support from the box."

While sharing his gratitude, the six-time Miami title holder continued, "It was amazing, it was [the] first time to have DelPo in the box, so I want to thank him really for coming. And Serena, that was a surprise."

Notably, Novak Djokovic is set to play against American star Sebastian Korda next, who won 6-4 2-6 6-4 over veteran French player Gael Monfils.

