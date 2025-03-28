Sports

Angel Reese reacts to brother Julian Reese NCAA Tournament loss

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese was supporting brother Julian Reese in March Madness Sweet 16 in custom jacket

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
Angel Reese reacts to brother Julian Reese NCAA Tournament loss
Angel Reese reacts to brother Julian Reese NCAA Tournament loss

Angel Reese has expressed her disappointment on younger brother Julian Reese and Maryland Terrapins defeat in Sweet 16.

On Thursday night, March 27, the No. 1 seed Florida Gators scored a major win against No. 4 seed Maryland 87-71, ending the season for Baltimore native.

The 21-year-old's sister was attending the game at Chase Centre in San Francisco, California, with a custom leather jacket that read "JUJU SISTER," to show her support.

picture credit: Maryland Terrapins/ X
picture credit: Maryland Terrapins/ X

Related: Angel Reese marks new career milestone with Defensive Player of the Year award

Following the loss, Angel turned to her X account to share a six-word message, as she penned, "that game stressed me out man."

Julian as a senior in Maryland scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Along with that, Freshman centre Derik Queen contributed 27-points, five rebounds and two steals.

Prior to Julian's Sweet 16 defeat, Angel was also met with the same fate, when she played two seasons for Maryland from 2020 to 2022, as both the season ended with a loss at the same stage.

However, after transferring to LSU Tigers in 2023, she gained her championship as she led the team to victory.

Related: Angel Reese's younger brother Julian Reese dominates March Madness

Notably, Florida has moved up to the Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament, where they will face Texas Tech on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Sabalenka qualifies for first-ever Miami Open finals after beating Paolini
Sabalenka qualifies for first-ever Miami Open finals after beating Paolini
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi can become Inter Miami teammates: Details
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi can become Inter Miami teammates: Details
EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more
EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more
LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers
LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers
Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements
Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements
Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open journey ends after intense battle with Pegula
Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open journey ends after intense battle with Pegula
LeBron James shows support for JJ Redick after Lakers’ third straight loss
LeBron James shows support for JJ Redick after Lakers’ third straight loss
Miami Open huge upset: Wildcard teen Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Iga Swiatek
Miami Open huge upset: Wildcard teen Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Iga Swiatek
PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes
PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes
Call of Duty: Warzone reveals Verdansk map changes and upgrades
Call of Duty: Warzone reveals Verdansk map changes and upgrades
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead
Russell Wilson to join New York Giants, wife Ciara reacts
Russell Wilson to join New York Giants, wife Ciara reacts