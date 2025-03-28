Angel Reese reacts to brother Julian Reese NCAA Tournament loss

Angel Reese has expressed her disappointment on younger brother Julian Reese and Maryland Terrapins defeat in Sweet 16.
On Thursday night, March 27, the No. 1 seed Florida Gators scored a major win against No. 4 seed Maryland 87-71, ending the season for Baltimore native.
The 21-year-old's sister was attending the game at Chase Centre in San Francisco, California, with a custom leather jacket that read "JUJU SISTER," to show her support.
Following the loss, Angel turned to her X account to share a six-word message, as she penned, "that game stressed me out man."
Julian as a senior in Maryland scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds, and three assists.
Along with that, Freshman centre Derik Queen contributed 27-points, five rebounds and two steals.
Prior to Julian's Sweet 16 defeat, Angel was also met with the same fate, when she played two seasons for Maryland from 2020 to 2022, as both the season ended with a loss at the same stage.
However, after transferring to LSU Tigers in 2023, she gained her championship as she led the team to victory.
Notably, Florida has moved up to the Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament, where they will face Texas Tech on Saturday, March 29, 2025.