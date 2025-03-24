Angel Reese's younger brother Julian Reese dominates March Madness

Julian Reese has decided to follow his older sister Angel Reese as he displayed phenomenal performance with Maryland Terrapins.
As reported by Associated Press, on Sunday, March 23, the Terrapins centre helped the squad score a thrilling 72-71 win over Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Julian played a key role in the match as made free throws to up Maryland score to 70-68 with 22 seconds left in the game.
Following that, Colorado went back ahead on a 3-pointers by Jalen Lake, however, Derik Queen scored the last points, putting the team into Sweet 16 for the 15th time.
Angel expressed her delight at the result as she turned to her X account, noting, "Sweet 16. Let's Dance! GO TERPS!"
Along with the victory, Julian also made remarkable career achievement during the match as he scored his 1,000 professional rebound.
Following the game, Julian, who didn't had time to talk to his sister shared with the reporters, "I know she's probably going crazy."
While talking about the rebounding skills being in Reese's DNA he noted, "As far as like rebounding running in the family, I think it's..we just play the game with so much intensity and just wear our feelings on our sleeves and just try to play our hardest. And I just really didn't want that to be our last game."
Notably, Angel played her first two college seasons at Maryland before transferring to LSU, where she won a national title as a junior in 2023, and is now playing for Chicago Sky.