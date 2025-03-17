Hrithik Roshan’s 'Krrish 4' faces delay due to THIS reason 

Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated Krrish 4 has hit a major roadblock, with its massive ₹70 crore budget causing delays, pushing the film’s release to 2026.
As per Bollywood Hungama, the Fighter star’s forthcoming film will face a major setback due to budget constraints.
The source shared, “Krrish 4 warrants the budget of approx. Rs. 700 crores, and no studio is willing to shell out such an exorbitant amount and take that big a risk. Hrithik had assigned the job of getting a studio on board to his friend, Siddharth Anand, who was also producing the film."
They added, “The studios were not confident about Krrish at this budget in the post-Marvel era as it has been more than a decade since the release of Krrish 4."
According to an insider, "Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan had a closed-door meeting and have now decided to speak to studios all across India personally and lock a lucrative deal for the film. Krrish 4 will now be produced by FilmKraft with a leading studio, whereas Marflix will focus on other projects outside of Krrish."
The source also said that Karan Malhotra will also be stepping away to direct Krrish 4, as he was initially brought on board by Siddharth Anand.
Notably, the film was set to release in Krrish in 2nd half of 2025, but now the reports suggest that it has been pushed to 2026.