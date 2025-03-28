Millie Bobby Brown bonds with father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi at Miami Open: Photo

Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi made the Miami Open a family affair!
The Strangers Things actress attended the women's semifinals tennis match with her husband Jake Bongiovi and father-in-law Jon on Thursday, March 27.
For the game-day, Millie opted for a red and white pinstriped outfit while Jake complemented his wife in a black shirt and khaki pants.
Jon also looked relaxed in a gray shirt, colored pants, and a light pink baseball cap.
The trio was spotted enjoying the match in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Jon Bon Jovi has been a strong supporter of his son and daughter-in-law, who first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 and got engaged in April 2023.
“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way," Jon told The Times U.K. a month before their wedding.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bon Jovi secretly tied the knot in a small ceremony in May 2024 and later married again in front of family and friends in October 2024.