Halle Bailey rings in 25th birthday with son Halo amid DDG feud

Halle Bailey and DDG parted ways in October last year after welcoming their son Halo

  • March 28, 2025
Halle Bailey celebrated her 25th birthday alongside her son Halo after his ex-boyfriend accused her of keeping their child away from him. 

The Angel singer turned to her Instagram account on Thursday, March 27, to share a sneak peek into her intimate birthday celebrations. 

Halle began her post by releasing stunning photos of herself featuring her son, Halo, whom she welcomed with DDG in December 2023. 

In one viral snapshot, the mom-of-one was lying down with a purple backdrop while posing for a camera.

Another picture shows Halo joining his mom in two shots.

The Color Purple actress penned a heartwarming caption for her post, "I’m 25 today I’m so grateful to God for another year, I’ve never felt stronger." 

This post of Halle came after her former partner accused her of keeping their son away from him.

DDG launched a new song, Don’t Take My Son, on March 9, in which he addressed custody issues with the popular American actress and singer. 

The song is a response to DDG's alleged struggles with custody of his son. 

For those unaware, Halle Bailey and DDG parted ways in October 2024 after welcoming their son Halo. 

As of now, the songstress has not responded to her ex-boyfriend's headline-grabbing move.    

