Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez wedding to outshine Princess Diana, King Charles ceremony

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez are planning to have a luxurious summer wedding.
The couple's special day is expected to be the biggest event of the century, making all the Hollywood celebrities want a way in.
On Thursday, March 27, Lauren's older brother Paul Sanchez informed TMZ, "I think it's gonna be like a Princess Di thing. Just huge and fun, and just a blast."
The Amazon CEO is planning his wedding on $500 million yacht, Koru, off the coast of Venice in June.
Although, Paul didn't reveal much details of the event he shared, "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."
President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have confirmed their attendance, with other potential celebrities including, US president, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner.
Along with that, Jeff also reportedly invited all-female Blue Origin space crew such as Gayle King and Katy Perry.
As the wedding date reaches near, many A-listers are trying their best to score an invite as a source noted, "People are calling everyone they know. Old friends, ex-flames, assistants of assistants - just trying to figure out who got an invite. And more importantly, who didn't."
Another Hollywood insider made a witty remark noting how the 61-year-old was "not just throwing a wedding - he's throwing a summit."
Notably, Lauren was first romantically linked with the billionaire in 2019, before getting engaged in May 2023 with an astounding $2.5 million diamond engagement ring.