‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie sets March 2027 release date

Fans of The Legend of Zelda can officially mark their calendars!
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved video game franchise has secured a March 2027 release date.
It is reported that Wes Ball, who is the director of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will helm the feature.
However the plot details or a cast has not been announced yet.
The live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is based on Nintendo's iconic gaming franchise, which first debuted in 1986.
The fantasy-inspired game series revolves around the young Link and Princess Zelda, who is on a mission to save the kingdom of Hyrule from the evil Ganon.
According to the outlet, Sony is handling the distribution film which comes from Nintendo and Avi Arad‘s Arad Productions, Inc.
Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto will join the team as a producer alongside Arad.
In November 2023, The Legend of Zelda live-action movie was first announced as Miyamoto posted at the time that he had been working on the adaptation “for many years now.”
He added, “We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”
The Legend of Zelda is a well-known franchise among Nintendo fans, with the gaming giant famously guarding its intellectual properties closely.