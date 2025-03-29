Entertainment

Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau team up for action scenes in Paris

'Family Switch' actress can be seen as busy in shooting with co-star actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau team up for action scenes in Paris
Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau team up for action scenes in Paris

Jennifer Garner was all smiles as she showcased her action skills while filming intense scenes with co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Paris for Apple TV’s The Last Thing He Told Me.

As per Dailymail, the Family Switch actress can be seen as busy in shooting as she running through the streets for intense scenes alongside co-star and former GOT actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

In the mystery series, Jennifer starred as Hannah Hall, wore an all black look, donning a cropped black trench which she layered over trousers.

She completed her look with a crossbody bag and trainers, while keeping her makeup natural and her brunette hair styled loosely.

P.C: Dailymail
P.C: Dailymail

On the other hand, Nikolaj was seen in a casual look as he and Jennifer navigated intense action scenes among the extras.

The first season of the Apple TV+ show was released in April 2023 and it became the streaming site's most-watched limited series.

As per IMDB, The premise of season one read, “A woman (Jennifer) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.”

The second season is also based on a sequel to The Last Thing He Told Me.

Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit
Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit
Will Smith takes dig at Chris Rock for Oscars slap in new album
Will Smith takes dig at Chris Rock for Oscars slap in new album
‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie sets March 2027 release date
‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie sets March 2027 release date
Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports
Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan delight fans with new version of ‘Physical'
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan delight fans with new version of ‘Physical'
Hugh Jackman announces exciting collaboration for new venture
Hugh Jackman announces exciting collaboration for new venture
Ed Sheeran reveals shocking retirement plans after open letter
Ed Sheeran reveals shocking retirement plans after open letter
Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s ‘MobLand’
Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s ‘MobLand’
Halle Bailey rings in 25th birthday with son Halo amid DDG feud
Halle Bailey rings in 25th birthday with son Halo amid DDG feud
Millie Bobby Brown bonds with father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi at Miami Open: Photo
Millie Bobby Brown bonds with father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi at Miami Open: Photo
Selena Gomez recalls Taylor Swift’s advice as her 'guiding light'
Selena Gomez recalls Taylor Swift’s advice as her 'guiding light'
Celine Dion recalls cherished moment with Elton John in throwback post
Celine Dion recalls cherished moment with Elton John in throwback post