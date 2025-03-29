Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau team up for action scenes in Paris

Jennifer Garner was all smiles as she showcased her action skills while filming intense scenes with co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Paris for Apple TV’s The Last Thing He Told Me.
As per Dailymail, the Family Switch actress can be seen as busy in shooting as she running through the streets for intense scenes alongside co-star and former GOT actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
In the mystery series, Jennifer starred as Hannah Hall, wore an all black look, donning a cropped black trench which she layered over trousers.
She completed her look with a crossbody bag and trainers, while keeping her makeup natural and her brunette hair styled loosely.
On the other hand, Nikolaj was seen in a casual look as he and Jennifer navigated intense action scenes among the extras.
The first season of the Apple TV+ show was released in April 2023 and it became the streaming site's most-watched limited series.
As per IMDB, The premise of season one read, “A woman (Jennifer) who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.”
The second season is also based on a sequel to The Last Thing He Told Me.