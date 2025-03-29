Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit

Entertainment

  • March 29, 2025
Dua Lipa has secured a major victory in court as a lawsuit accusing her of copying Levitating from two other songs has been dismissed.

The pop icon was sued by songwriters L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer in 2022.

They alleged that the New Rules crooner had plagiarised their songs, Wiggle And Giggle All Night and Don Diablo.

As per Billboard, the complaint read, “The signature melody is the most listened to and recognizable part of the infringing works and plays a crucial role in their popularity. Because video creators frequently truncate the already brief snippets of sound on TikTok, the signature melody often comprises fifty percent or more of these viral videos.”

According to BBC, US Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled in Dua’s favour on March 27.

She noted that that the Kiss and Make Up singer’s track and L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer’s songs only had generic similarities along with non-copyrightable musical elements.

This marks her second court win over plagiarism suit.

The Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System had previously sued the three-time Grammy award winning singer for copying their single, Live Your Life. However, Dua won the lawsuit in 2023.

