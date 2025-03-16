Entertainment

Dua Lipa makes big announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans

Dua Lipa steps out for a date night with rumored fiancé Callum Turner in London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 16, 2025
Dua Lipa makes big announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans

Dua Lipa has made a delightful announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans.

The New Rules singer was spotted enjoying a date night with rumored fiancé in London on Saturday.

She took to Instagram on March 16 and announced that her Radical Optimism Tour will be starting from Monday.

Dua expressed excitement in the announcement, “RADICAL OPTIMISM THE TOUR, STARTING TOMORROW LETS GOOOO.”


Before she shared the delightful news, a source disclosed her wedding plans with Callum.

Related: Dua Lipa drops highly-anticipated music video with Jennie Kim

An insider told Life & Style, “At this point, the plan is to have a big wedding in the U.K. The only problem is that it’s proving very hard to align their schedules.”

“Realistically, they are going to have to wait to have the wedding until late fall or even next winter and that may end up being too long for them to wait. He’s deep in promo for his latest movie and starting pre-production on the next one and she’s prepping for her tour, which starts in March. She’ll be on the road until the end of October,” the tipster noted.

To note, Dua will conclude her Radical Optimism tour on October 16, 2025.

Related: Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner exciting wedding plans: Destination and more

Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
Imtiaz Ali speaks out on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2's box office failure
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Princess Kate, Prince William make huge confession about George, Louis
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Crown Princess Mette-Marit enjoys PDA-filled day with Prince Haakon amid health woes
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina, Priyanka wish Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday
Jennifer Garner turns fans’ dream into reality with once-in-a-lifetime offer
Jennifer Garner turns fans’ dream into reality with once-in-a-lifetime offer
Kanye West raises eyebrows with mystery girl amid Bianca Censori split rumors
Kanye West raises eyebrows with mystery girl amid Bianca Censori split rumors
Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ featuring North, Diddy
Kim Kardashian vows to take Kanye West’s new song ‘down’ featuring North, Diddy
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set couple goals ahead of new film release
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista set couple goals ahead of new film release
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast
Taylor Swift receives sweet nod from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast
Jenna Ortega slams MCU for her disastrous debut in ‘Iron Man 3’
Jenna Ortega slams MCU for her disastrous debut in ‘Iron Man 3’
Celine Dion shares heartfelt reminder on Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day
Celine Dion shares heartfelt reminder on Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler debunk feud rumours at 'Snow White' premiere
Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler debunk feud rumours at 'Snow White' premiere
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?
Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy to spill ‘juicy’ details about their fling in memoir?
Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'
Reese Witherspoon gets candid about her parenting journey: 'my heart'
Camila Cabello gets cozy with new beau Henry during PDA-filled Rome getaway
Camila Cabello gets cozy with new beau Henry during PDA-filled Rome getaway
Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song
Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian with new Sean 'Diddy' Combs song