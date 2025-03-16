Dua Lipa makes big announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans

Dua Lipa has made a delightful announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans.
The New Rules singer was spotted enjoying a date night with rumored fiancé in London on Saturday.
She took to Instagram on March 16 and announced that her Radical Optimism Tour will be starting from Monday.
Dua expressed excitement in the announcement, “RADICAL OPTIMISM THE TOUR, STARTING TOMORROW LETS GOOOO.”
Before she shared the delightful news, a source disclosed her wedding plans with Callum.
An insider told Life & Style, “At this point, the plan is to have a big wedding in the U.K. The only problem is that it’s proving very hard to align their schedules.”
“Realistically, they are going to have to wait to have the wedding until late fall or even next winter and that may end up being too long for them to wait. He’s deep in promo for his latest movie and starting pre-production on the next one and she’s prepping for her tour, which starts in March. She’ll be on the road until the end of October,” the tipster noted.
To note, Dua will conclude her Radical Optimism tour on October 16, 2025.
