Meghan Markle pens emotional note ahead of lifestyle brand launch

Meghan Markle pens emotional note ahead of lifestyle brand, As Ever, launch.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to pen a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to her creative team for their unwavering support over the past decade.
“Before our launch for @aseverofficial tomorrow, I can’t go to sleep without giving a huge thanks to the fellas who have been with me on every creative endeavor for over a decade+,” the mother-of two wrote.
Along the lengthy caption, the wife of Prince Harry also shared two behind-the-scene photos, featuring herself and her team including, Ryan Sax, Jake Rosenberg, and Daniel Martin.
Meghan went on to express, “We know I love my girl squad, but these boys have been part of my team for what feels like forever. @jakerosenberg @danielmartin @madebyarticle.”
You have supported and believed in my creative vision since The Tig, and here we are all these years later creating magic in a different way. Thank you for being the best partners through thick and thin. My heart feels so full. Dream team. As ever,” she added.
Meghan Markle’s first products from her As ever lifestyle brand will be available to purchase on April 2.
