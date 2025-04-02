Royal

King Charles bestows prestigious honours after his hospital stay

The British Monarch honored prominent individuals, including his close friend Alan Titchmarsh

King Charles made a regal return to royal duties, bestowing honors at Windsor Castle in his first official engagement since his hospital stay.

As per Gb News, the British Monarch marked his first official engagement after he faced a "minor bump" in his cancer journey.

At today’s investiture ceremony, King Charles honored prominent individuals, including his close friend Alan Titchmarsh, who was awarded a CBE for his contributions to horticulture and charity.

Additionally, World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was honored with an MBE in recognition of her contributions to athletics.

Notably, this royal engagement came after the monarch cancelled a planned trip to Birmingham last Friday as he wanted to prioritise his recovery following his brief hospitalization.

On Wednesday, the King will hold his weekly audience with the Prime Minister and the following day he will attend a public engagement in Windsor.

The next day King Charles will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the humanitarian air service, Mission Aviation Fellowship, at an event held at RAF Northolt in West London.

On Friday, he will focus on finalizing preparations for the upcoming state visit to the Republic of Italy, along with Queen Camilla 

