Royal

Zara Tindall husband Mike makes bold statement on becoming prince

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips were not given royal titles at birth due to thier mother Princess Anne's decision

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 02, 2025
Mike Tindall has no interest in becoming a prince in the Royal Family!

During a recent interview with Closer UK, the husband of Zara Tindall was asked about his feelings on being offered a royal title.

The former rugby player replied with a bold statement, revealing that he would decline any offer to become a prince in the Royal Family.

"I would definitely turn that down,” Mike told the outlet, adding that he is satisfied with his current status and freedom from royal obligations.

Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne who grew up without a royal title, shares similar sentiments as her husband.

"I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles,” she previously told Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, in another interview at The Total Sport Podcast, Zara expressed, "From my point of view, I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn't give us any titles, so I really commend her on that. We were very lucky that we got to do it a bit our own way."

Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips were not given royal titles at birth due to a decision made by Princess Anne.

