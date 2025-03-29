Katy Perry takes trip down memory lane ahead of new tour

Katy Perry is taking a trip down memory lane to get fans hyped as she gears up to embark on her highly anticipated Lifetimes world tour.
With less than four weeks to go until the tour kicks off, the Dark Horse singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to reminisce about her 2014-2015 Prismatic World Tour.
Perry shared a carousel of vibrant photos from various shows on the tour, which was in support of her fourth studio album, Prism (2013).
“We’re down to less than 4 weeks until THE LIFETIMES TOUR and we’re taking it back to the PRISM timeline Who went to the Prismatic World Tour and what was your fave part??” she wrote in the caption.
Her ardent fans quickly rushed to comment section to share about their own favorite memories from the Prismatic World Tour.
“Omg the memories,” a user wrote.
While another penned, “PWT in São Paulo was priceless. That rainy night will never be forgotten.”
“THE BEST TOUR EVEEER,” a third added.
Perry kicked off her third concert tour, The Prismatic World Tour, on May 7, 2014 and concluded it on October 18, 2015 after six legs.
Currently, Katy Perry is preparing for her upcoming tour, which is scheduled to take place in 83 cities worldwide from April to November, 2025.
