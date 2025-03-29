Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have inaugurated a new leisure space in Monaco.
On Saturday, March 29, the Royal Family of Monaco took to Instagram to share a collection of photographs from the latest engagement of the Prince and Princess.
During their new outing, the Prince and Princess inaugurate a special leisure space named Box98 for young people and families to offer them a relaxing time.
“Inauguration of Box98: A New Leisure Space in Monaco,” read the caption alongside the images.
They shared, “Late Friday, March 28, Their Highness Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by Mr. Louis and Mrs. Marie Ducruet, Miss Camille Gottlieb and Mr. Gareth Wittstock, inaugurated Box98, the brand new activity center located in the former premises of the Car Collection of HSH the Prince of Monaco on the Terrasses de Fontvieille.”
At the event, the Princely Couple and other members of the Royal Family were welcomed by Messrs. Clivio Piccione and Gérard Sistek, and toured the fun space which spans 4,700 m².
Briefing about the activities available there, the Royals shared that the program includes electric karting, bowling, driving simulators, billiards, karaoke, and many other fun experiences to share with family or friends.
“The Princely Couple was able to try out electric karting, completing a few laps alongside drivers such as @carlossainz55, @francesco.castellacci, @svandoorne, and @mitchevans_,” they added.
Moreover, this initiative is a part of HSH the Sovereign Prince and His Government, in collaboration with the National Council, to provide a relaxing time and leisure offerings in Monaco.