Royal

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth

Monaco’s Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene inaugurates special initiative for young people and families

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene unveil new project for families, youth

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have inaugurated a new leisure space in Monaco.

On Saturday, March 29, the Royal Family of Monaco took to Instagram to share a collection of photographs from the latest engagement of the Prince and Princess.

During their new outing, the Prince and Princess inaugurate a special leisure space named Box98 for young people and families to offer them a relaxing time.

“Inauguration of Box98: A New Leisure Space in Monaco,” read the caption alongside the images.

They shared, “Late Friday, March 28, Their Highness Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by Mr. Louis and Mrs. Marie Ducruet, Miss Camille Gottlieb and Mr. Gareth Wittstock, inaugurated Box98, the brand new activity center located in the former premises of the Car Collection of HSH the Prince of Monaco on the Terrasses de Fontvieille.”

Related: Princess Charlène advocates for key issue on Women’s Rights Day

At the event, the Princely Couple and other members of the Royal Family were welcomed by Messrs. Clivio Piccione and Gérard Sistek, and toured the fun space which spans 4,700 m².

Briefing about the activities available there, the Royals shared that the program includes electric karting, bowling, driving simulators, billiards, karaoke, and many other fun experiences to share with family or friends.

“The Princely Couple was able to try out electric karting, completing a few laps alongside drivers such as @carlossainz55, @francesco.castellacci, @svandoorne, and @mitchevans_,” they added.

Related: King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake

Moreover, this initiative is a part of HSH the Sovereign Prince and His Government, in collaboration with the National Council, to provide a relaxing time and leisure offerings in Monaco.

Prince William takes key actions for good cause amid Scotland visit
Prince William takes key actions for good cause amid Scotland visit
Royal Family makes big decision about Harry during King Charles hospital stay
Royal Family makes big decision about Harry during King Charles hospital stay
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake
King Charles, Queen Camilla express deep sorrow over deadly Myanmar earthquake
Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone
Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone
King Charles unveils heartfelt tribute to late family members at Balmoral
King Charles unveils heartfelt tribute to late family members at Balmoral
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton’s relationship under strain?
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shares key updates on Singapore State Visit
Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges
Prince Harry’s shocking exit sparks controversy as charity faces challenges
Norwegian royal issues urgent health update amid treatment
Norwegian royal issues urgent health update amid treatment
Princess Beatrice’s new role mirrors Duchess Sophie’s path
Princess Beatrice’s new role mirrors Duchess Sophie’s path
Prince William releases emotional video amid King Charles’ cancer battle
Prince William releases emotional video amid King Charles’ cancer battle
King Charles in good health despite treatment side effects: Report
King Charles in good health despite treatment side effects: Report