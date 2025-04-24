Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out

Bella Hadid is ringing in her “superhero” sister, Gigi Hadid’s birthday!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 23, the 28-year-old American model shared a huge carousel of throwback snaps as she penned a touching tribute to celebrate Gigi’s special day.
In the collection of photographs, Bella dropped several glimpses from her and the mother-of-one’s childhood, teenage, and adulthood.
She began the tribute, writing, “30!!! Holy what the heck. !!!! Can’t believe we’ve been connected at the hip for this long. Lucky me @gigihadid.”
Bella continued, “Happy 30th to my butt buddy, my sweet sister, my mentor , my whip-my-ass-into shaper, my built in best friend … you have shaped me , taught me , loved me , (scared me) stood by me and pushed me to be everything I am today.”
The Yellowstone starlet continued to shower praises on her older sister by calling her the most funny, cool, fun, creative, artistic, loving and thoughtful human/big sister.
“You have a heart of gold, constantly being thoughtful of others, but always staying true to yourself. You have taught me so much of how to be myself in a world of people telling us all who we are supposed to be. And that’s a gift I cherish from you beyond anything,” she added.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also thanked her mom, Yolanda Hadid, for “bringing my first best friend into the world and thank you @gigihadid for bringing my newest best friend into the world!!”
Gigi Hadid’s reaction to Bella Hadid’s birthday tribute:
The post received a sweet comment from Gigi, who expressed her love for Bella.
“I love you my angel !” she commented.
Besides Gigi Hadid, Yolanda also shared her reaction on the sweet post by dropping a couple of red heart emojis in the comment.