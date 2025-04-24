Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out

Gigi Hadid receives loving tribute from younger sister Bella Hadid on milestone 30th birthday

Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out
Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out

Bella Hadid is ringing in her “superhero” sister, Gigi Hadid’s birthday!

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 23, the 28-year-old American model shared a huge carousel of throwback snaps as she penned a touching tribute to celebrate Gigi’s special day.

In the collection of photographs, Bella dropped several glimpses from her and the mother-of-one’s childhood, teenage, and adulthood.

She began the tribute, writing, “30!!! Holy what the heck. !!!! Can’t believe we’ve been connected at the hip for this long. Lucky me @gigihadid.”

Bella continued, “Happy 30th to my butt buddy, my sweet sister, my mentor , my whip-my-ass-into shaper, my built in best friend … you have shaped me , taught me , loved me , (scared me) stood by me and pushed me to be everything I am today.”

The Yellowstone starlet continued to shower praises on her older sister by calling her the most funny, cool, fun, creative, artistic, loving and thoughtful human/big sister.

“You have a heart of gold, constantly being thoughtful of others, but always staying true to yourself. You have taught me so much of how to be myself in a world of people telling us all who we are supposed to be. And that’s a gift I cherish from you beyond anything,” she added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also thanked her mom, Yolanda Hadid, for “bringing my first best friend into the world and thank you @gigihadid for bringing my newest best friend into the world!!”

Gigi Hadid’s reaction to Bella Hadid’s birthday tribute:

The post received a sweet comment from Gigi, who expressed her love for Bella.

“I love you my angel !” she commented.

Besides Gigi Hadid, Yolanda also shared her reaction on the sweet post by dropping a couple of red heart emojis in the comment.

Meghan Markle pays surprise tribute to Royal Family member at TIME100 Summit

Meghan Markle pays surprise tribute to Royal Family member at TIME100 Summit
Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out

Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out
World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history

World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history
Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan

Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish lead 2025 AMAs nominations
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish lead 2025 AMAs nominations
Justin Bieber breaks silence after Hailey Bieber’s health scare confession
Justin Bieber breaks silence after Hailey Bieber’s health scare confession
‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser: Jenna Ortega returns to Nevermore Academy
‘Wednesday’ season 2 teaser: Jenna Ortega returns to Nevermore Academy
Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance
Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance
Khloé Kardashian teases new Hulu reality show
Khloé Kardashian teases new Hulu reality show
Kris Jenner pens moving note to Khloé Kardashian for her career milestone
Kris Jenner pens moving note to Khloé Kardashian for her career milestone
Jay-Z faces setback in defamation lawsuit against rape accuser
Jay-Z faces setback in defamation lawsuit against rape accuser
Sophie Nyweide's death prompts police investigation into possible foul play
Sophie Nyweide's death prompts police investigation into possible foul play
Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs
Ben Affleck gets candid on why his kids are working ordinary teenage jobs
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash
Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash
Timothée Chalamet's mom reacts to his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet's mom reacts to his whirlwind romance with Kylie Jenner
Firerose breaks silence as Billy Ray Cyrus moves on with Elizabeth Hurley
Firerose breaks silence as Billy Ray Cyrus moves on with Elizabeth Hurley