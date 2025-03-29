Prince Harry’s isolation deepens as his last royal ally turns “sour”

Prince Harry's relationship with his last remaining royal ally has reportedly turned sour.
The Duke of Sussex has a strained relationship with his family since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
Now, Princess Eugenie, his last remaining royal ally, has also been cast out by the paranoid Prince Harry.
According to sources, the breakdown in their relationship stems from Princess Eugenie's meeting with Piers Morgan, who is a vocal critic of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan took a "dim view" of Eugenie's encounter with Morgan, given his past clashes with the couple.
“A dim view was taken of this, as Piers has clashed with Meghan and Harry in the past,” source told the outlet.
They further added, “Eugenie has been supportive of Harry and Meghan for years and was right there at the beginning of their relationship — but it has now soured.”
Princess Eugenie had a long-standing relationship with Harry eve after his feud with the royal family.
The Princess of York was also the first member of the Royal Family to be introduced to Meghan Markle by Prince Harry shortly after they started dating.
Princess Eugenie also appeared in the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, during a visit to the US in 2022.
This has reportedly left Prince Harry with limited support within the family, further exacerbating his feelings of isolation.