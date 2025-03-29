Will Smith reveals Willow's shocking act of rebellion during Whip My Hair tour

Will Smith has opened up on daughter Willow Smith's early days as a child star.
In a new documentary, Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, the Pursuit of Happyness actor recalls a surprising story about Willow when she shaved her head bald in protest of continuing her tour.
After releasing her hit single Whip My Hair in 2010, Willow, then just 10 years old, embarked on a tour with Justin Bieber.
However, during a stop in Dublin, Ireland, Willow told her father she was done with the tour.
"I was like, 'Well, no, you can't go home, sweetie, you promised Mr. Jay-Z that you were gonna do these 30 days of this tour," he recalled, adding, "She looked at me — I'll never forget the look in her eyes, and she was like, 'It doesn't matter to you that I'm finished, Daddy?'" Smith shared.
He went on to recall, "And I was like, 'Well, yes sweetie, it matters, but you can't be finished.' And she was like, 'Oh, okay,'"
"We go back to the hotel, and Jada had just left, so I'm there, it's my first night of daddy duty. "And [Willow] came out the next morning and she had shaved her head bald. In the middle of her 'Whip My Hair' tour, she had shaved her head bald. And it was like a magical moment. I was like, 'Got it,’” Smith added.
Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood is now streaming on Apple TV+.