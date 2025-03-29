Entertainment

Dr. Dre $10 million harassment case takes shocking twist

Dr. Dre was accused of sexually harassed his psychiatrist, Dr. Charles J. Sophy in a bombshell lawsuit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Dr. Dre $10 million harassment case takes shocking twist
Dr. Dre's accuser psychiatrist, Dr. Charles J. Sophy, made shocking allegations against the rapper after filing a millions-dollar harassment case.

For those unaware, Dr. Charles J. Sophy was hired to work on Dre and his former wife, Nicole Young's divorce to help the exes settle their divorce.

In October 2024, Sophy filed a lawsuit claiming that Dre had started to harass him with alleged text messages.

According to In Touch Weekly, the text messages between the 60-year-old American rapper and doctor have now been presented in the court on Thursday, March 27.

One alleged text dated April 2023 read, "Hey doc, of whatever the f–k you’re pretending to be. Just know this."

"I’m not going anywhere until you explain to me why you tried to talk [redacted] into saying negative things about me to the media. You’re a piece of s–t!!!" Dre sent a message to Sophy. 

The legal representative of the psychiatrist told the judge, "Given [Dre’s] status as a powerful and influential Hollywood figure and his public and well-documented history of violence and abuse, [Charles] reasonably believed that [Dre] was capable of carrying out his threats and causing physical harm, violence, or death to [Charles]"

However, Dr. Dre has firmly denied the allegations, targeting the doctor’s sexual orientation.   

