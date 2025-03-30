Pete Davidson gets apology from comedian for ‘inappropriate’ gesture on live TV

Comedian Luenell has issued a public apology to Pete Davidson for her “inappropriate” behavior during a recent interview.
The the SNL alum appeared on Everybody's Live With John Mulaney on March 26, where the comedian ran her hand up Pete's leg during a blindfolded segment, visibly making him and the entire set uncomfortable.
“I admit, I was tickling Pete’s leg during a segment of Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney; however, I did not mean to make Pete uncomfortable. I sincerely apologize. It was all done in jest,” Luenell told PEOPLE.
She further added, “I hope Pete will forgive me, and I’m still willing to go out on a date with him if he so chooses. And I promise I won’t touch him again unless he wants me to!”
The incident occurred during a discussion about Pete’s dating life, including his brief romance with Kim Kardashian.
Luenell had jokingly asked Rookie actor about his "mystique" with women, prompting an awkward response from him.
However, a rep for Luenell also said, "By no means did my client, Luenell, want to make Mr. Davidson uncomfortable during their respective appearance on Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney. She was just being playful."
Pete Davidson has not publicly responded to Luenell's apology.
