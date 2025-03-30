Entertainment

Pete Davidson gets apology from comedian for ‘inappropriate’ gesture on live TV

Comedian Luenell issues public apology to Pete Davidson for her “inappropriate” behavior during interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
Pete Davidson gets apology from comedian for ‘inappropriate’ gesture on live TV
Pete Davidson gets apology from comedian for ‘inappropriate’ gesture on live TV

Comedian Luenell has issued a public apology to Pete Davidson for her “inappropriate” behavior during a recent interview.

The the SNL alum appeared on Everybody's Live With John Mulaney on March 26, where the comedian ran her hand up Pete's leg during a blindfolded segment, visibly making him and the entire set uncomfortable.

“I admit, I was tickling Pete’s leg during a segment of Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney; however, I did not mean to make Pete uncomfortable. I sincerely apologize. It was all done in jest,” Luenell told PEOPLE.

She further added, “I hope Pete will forgive me, and I’m still willing to go out on a date with him if he so chooses. And I promise I won’t touch him again unless he wants me to!”

Related: Pete Davidson cringes over Kim Kardashian romance in awkward interview

The incident occurred during a discussion about Pete’s dating life, including his brief romance with Kim Kardashian.

Luenell had jokingly asked Rookie actor about his "mystique" with women, prompting an awkward response from him.

However, a rep for Luenell also said, "By no means did my client, Luenell, want to make Mr. Davidson uncomfortable during their respective appearance on Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney. She was just being playful."

Pete Davidson has not publicly responded to Luenell's apology.

Pete Davidson has not publicly responded to Luenell's apology.

Related: Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson

Sophie Turner to take big decision for daughters amid Joe Jonas custody battle
Sophie Turner to take big decision for daughters amid Joe Jonas custody battle
Dr. Dre $10 million harassment case takes shocking twist
Dr. Dre $10 million harassment case takes shocking twist
Pedro Pascal talks about 'The Last of Us 2' amid Jennifer Aniston romance
Pedro Pascal talks about 'The Last of Us 2' amid Jennifer Aniston romance
Will Smith reveals Willow's shocking act of rebellion during Whip My Hair tour
Will Smith reveals Willow's shocking act of rebellion during Whip My Hair tour
Glen Powell adds fuel to Sydney Sweeney dating rumors with surprise move
Glen Powell adds fuel to Sydney Sweeney dating rumors with surprise move
Cynthia Erivo shares rare details of her challenging roles in 'Poker Face 2'
Cynthia Erivo shares rare details of her challenging roles in 'Poker Face 2'
Rapper Young Scooter tragically passes away on his 39th birthday
Rapper Young Scooter tragically passes away on his 39th birthday
Ariana Grande accuses ex Dalton Gomez in new music album
Ariana Grande accuses ex Dalton Gomez in new music album
Ben Affleck ‘done talking’ about Jennifer Lopez amid split speculation
Ben Affleck ‘done talking’ about Jennifer Lopez amid split speculation
Matthew McConaughey celebrates mom Kay's magazine cover debut at 93
Matthew McConaughey celebrates mom Kay's magazine cover debut at 93
Oscar officials break silence on Hamdan Ballal's arrest after extreme backlash
Oscar officials break silence on Hamdan Ballal's arrest after extreme backlash
Timothée Chalamet embraces Kylie Jenner’s fashion influence
Timothée Chalamet embraces Kylie Jenner’s fashion influence