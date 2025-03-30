Meghan Trainor’s stunning new look fuels more Ozempic speculation

Meghan Trainor’s noticeably slimmer figure continues to turn heads, sparking fan reactions and speculation about her weight loss.
As per Dailymail, the No singer stepped out to mark her appearance at the Billboard Women in Music event on Saturday.
She showcased her slimmed down physique in a glamorous, all-black outfit with a strapless bodysuit complemented with a sheer, tulle skirt.
Trainor flaunted her legs in the trendy outfit, which showcased a sheer, lace shirt layered with the garb with a velvet bodice and ruffles highlighting her waist and hips.
To enhance her elegance she donned a semi-sheer, knee-high socks and patent leather, slingback pumps while walking the red carpet at the star-studded gathering.
The Me Too singer completed her look with a floating tennis choker with massive sparklers paired with cluster statement earrings.
To note, her outing came amid a slew of fans speculating about Trainor’s possible procedures she took in addition to allegedly using Ozempic.
Previously, the Grammy winner revealed she underwent a boob job and botox surgery.
In December, on her Workin' On It podcast, she said, “I got too much Botox, and I need help. I messed up,' she confessed. 'Everywhere I go, I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile.”
However, Megan Trainor did not respond to the rumors of Ozempic use.