Meghan Trainor to receive major honor at Billboard Women in Music 2025

Meghan Trainor feels so “honored” for a major recognition!
On Monday, March 24, the Made You Look hitmaker took to her official Instagram handle to express excitement over a thrilling update.
The songstress shared that she will be receiving a huge honor at the upcoming 2025 Billboard Women in Music.
“THE HITMAKER AWARD @billboard !?!! Thank you so much. So honored!” read the caption which was accompanied by a four-image carousel.
The collection of snaps began with a dazzling photo of Meghan, dressed in a sequin adorned, sparkling bodysuit. With her silky blonde locks cascading down, the singer radiated charm in the gorgeous look.
Related: Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
In the second image, the Dear Future Husband hitmaker dropped jaws in a pastel green outfit.
Following that was a picture that featured Meghan in a sleeveless, black, polka dot crop top with black short skirt adorned with pearls and styled with a matching belt. She paired her outfit with glittery black, knee-high boots and a chic black hat with a netted veil.
Meanwhile, the last snap was also of the same look as the third one.
For the photoshoot, which was done for Billboard, Meghan penned, “also this is my favorite photoshoot ever.”
Related: Meghan Trainor’s dramatic transformation fuels Ozempic rumors
Billboard released its list for Women in Music 2025 event on March 21, 2025, while the star-studded affair is schedule to be held on Saturday, March 29.
The show will be up to stream live from the YouTube theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.