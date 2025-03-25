Entertainment

Meghan Trainor to receive major honor at Billboard Women in Music 2025

The ‘Made You Look’ hitmaker, Meghan Trainor, expressed excitement to receive a huge Billboard award

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Meghan Trainor to receive major honor at Billboard Women in Music 2025
Meghan Trainor to receive major honor at Billboard Women in Music 2025

Meghan Trainor feels so “honored” for a major recognition!

On Monday, March 24, the Made You Look hitmaker took to her official Instagram handle to express excitement over a thrilling update.

The songstress shared that she will be receiving a huge honor at the upcoming 2025 Billboard Women in Music.

“THE HITMAKER AWARD @billboard !?!! Thank you so much. So honored!” read the caption which was accompanied by a four-image carousel.

The collection of snaps began with a dazzling photo of Meghan, dressed in a sequin adorned, sparkling bodysuit. With her silky blonde locks cascading down, the singer radiated charm in the gorgeous look.

Related: Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

In the second image, the Dear Future Husband hitmaker dropped jaws in a pastel green outfit.

Following that was a picture that featured Meghan in a sleeveless, black, polka dot crop top with black short skirt adorned with pearls and styled with a matching belt. She paired her outfit with glittery black, knee-high boots and a chic black hat with a netted veil.

Meanwhile, the last snap was also of the same look as the third one.

For the photoshoot, which was done for Billboard, Meghan penned, “also this is my favorite photoshoot ever.”

Related: Meghan Trainor’s dramatic transformation fuels Ozempic rumors

Billboard released its list for Women in Music 2025 event on March 21, 2025, while the star-studded affair is schedule to be held on Saturday, March 29.

The show will be up to stream live from the YouTube theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

Sabrina Carpenter finds her 'soulmate' amid Short n' Sweet Paris concert
Sabrina Carpenter finds her 'soulmate' amid Short n' Sweet Paris concert
Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo spark dating rumors with intimate stroll: See
Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo spark dating rumors with intimate stroll: See
Taylour Paige confirms pregnancy with husband Rivington Starchild
Taylour Paige confirms pregnancy with husband Rivington Starchild
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out with close pal during their secret getaway
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out with close pal during their secret getaway
Miley Cyrus makes big announcement about her new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Miley Cyrus makes big announcement about her new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Mary Berry gets emotional on Prince William’s heartfelt birthday wish
Mary Berry gets emotional on Prince William’s heartfelt birthday wish
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare details about their relationship
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare details about their relationship
‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2
‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2
Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?
Alan Cumming set to host 2025 BAFTA Television Awards ceremony?